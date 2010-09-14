Joshua Hynes

Get Satisfaction (6 of 8)

Joshua Hynes
Joshua Hynes
  • Save
Get Satisfaction (6 of 8) getsatisfaction typography website design illustration
Download color palette

New website and logomark I designed for GetSatisfaction.com that finally launched. I couldn't release anything until now so here are a few shots of items I really enjoyed working on.

---

Pricing pages are usually really boring. We took the grid system that the client wanted (4 columns) and brought the fun.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2010
Joshua Hynes
Joshua Hynes

More by Joshua Hynes

View profile
    • Like