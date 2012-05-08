Polina Lyapustina

Riding an elephant business card for illustrator

Polina Lyapustina
Polina Lyapustina
Riding an elephant business card for illustrator
So, my book about the elephant letter and some posters and more begin with this small card and illustration I've drawn for

Posted on May 8, 2012
Polina Lyapustina
Polina Lyapustina

