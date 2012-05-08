Ria Rajan

T-shirt Design

T-shirt Design tshirt design illustration
T-shirt print designed for Bacchus, a club in Bangalore city. They used to do a mean DnB evening on Wednesdays and had quite a following. This print is extra special as it is in reaction to the Dance Ban that has engulfed the city over the last two years.

Posted on May 8, 2012
