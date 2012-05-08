Alexandru Antihi

Final Sewer Monsters Icon

Alexandru Antihi
Alexandru Antihi
  • Save
Final Sewer Monsters Icon icon monster alley dark light ios iphone game sewer cool ipad tower defense romania
Download color palette

Just finished the "Sewer Monsters" game icon... What do you think? Larger version here : http://bit.ly/KWAWRX

Thanks for the comments! Here is a very quick & dirty atmosphere Gif: http://drbl.in/dWeI

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2012
Alexandru Antihi
Alexandru Antihi

More by Alexandru Antihi

View profile
    • Like