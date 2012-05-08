Cody Whitby

Did Albert Pujols Hit a Home Run Yet?

Cody Whitby
Cody Whitby
  • Save
Did Albert Pujols Hit a Home Run Yet? web
Download color palette

http://didpujolshitahryet.com/

Whipped up a site with a friend over some drinks to poke fun at the Angels/Pujols. Then of course he hits a HR that same night. Oh well!

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2012
Cody Whitby
Cody Whitby

More by Cody Whitby

View profile
    • Like