A recent freelance gig gave me the opportunity to dust off some of my traditional illustration skills. And when someone comes to you and says we want a bunch of dinosaurs illustrations done in classic comic book style, no matter how old you are, you still get excited. Don't be too critical as i have never really drawn in a comic book style. But no matter, i got to look at tons of Jack Kirby stuff for inspiration and draw dinosaurs. Im still a little boy at heart indeed.

Posted on May 8, 2012
