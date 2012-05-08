🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A recent freelance gig gave me the opportunity to dust off some of my traditional illustration skills. And when someone comes to you and says we want a bunch of dinosaurs illustrations done in classic comic book style, no matter how old you are, you still get excited. Don't be too critical as i have never really drawn in a comic book style. But no matter, i got to look at tons of Jack Kirby stuff for inspiration and draw dinosaurs. Im still a little boy at heart indeed.