Here's a peek at my AdAge Global Cover Competition submission. An excerpt from my submission:
"Color has ubiquitous influence. Its many different implications affect the lives of everyone, every single day on this earth. It is used to distinguish identity, convey meaning, trigger emotion, and evoke infinite personal expression. It is a medium that can convey almost anything without words, yet it still has a voice of its own.
Color is a powerful and universal tool that we use to sell fast convertible sports cars, apply when we don’t feel so pretty, hang high with pride to celebrate one’s heritage, or warn another of impending danger ahead.
Color is the global unspoken language."