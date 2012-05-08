Alexander Kormilitsyn

Building the Future

Building the Future design shot kormilitsyn design perm future illustration river bridge building skyscraper science fiction
Illustration made for corporate calendar (client: Construction company). No photo manipulation. Full project's here: http://www.behance.net/gallery/Calendar-2012-Stroyinvest/2730381

