Matt Howerter

Dark Fate: The Gathering

Matt Howerter
Matt Howerter
  • Save
Dark Fate: The Gathering book cover vampire dark fantasy undead
Download color palette

Book cover for a personal project. Larger image here: http://fav.me/d4xjfno

Done completely in Photoshop.

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2012
Matt Howerter
Matt Howerter

More by Matt Howerter

View profile
    • Like