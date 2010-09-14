tolleson, terry

Nose Art

tolleson, terry
tolleson, terry
  • Save
Nose Art red type letters bomber nose art
Download color palette

When I saw Julian's shot, I immediately wondered what the nose art for such a bomber might look like. Who doesn't love these classy gals astride military aircraft?

758fce9e15c395e01fe60cc66ee66951
Rebound of
Make Type. Not War.
By Julian Hrankov | Art Machine
View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2010
tolleson, terry
tolleson, terry

More by tolleson, terry

View profile
    • Like