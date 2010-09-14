Joshua Hynes

Get Satisfaction (1 of 8)

Joshua Hynes
Joshua Hynes
  • Save
Get Satisfaction (1 of 8) getsatisfaction logo website design
Download color palette

New website and logomark I designed for GetSatisfaction.com that finally launched. I couldn't release anything until now so here are a few shots of items I really enjoyed working on.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2010
Joshua Hynes
Joshua Hynes

More by Joshua Hynes

View profile
    • Like