BWAP Frame 05

BWAP Frame 05 backpacks illustration motion design mid century modern invisibleelement
Frames from a project I worked on for Backpacks With A Purpose (b-wap.com). Below is a link to the animation in its entirety.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=keCAj_E5DsQ&feature=youtu.be

