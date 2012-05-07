Keyboard shortcuts

Lea Verou

Detail from a little simple regex testing tool I’m making for my upcoming Regular Expressions talk. Everything is HTML and CSS. The font used in the heading is Baskerville.

Posted on May 7, 2012
