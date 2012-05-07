Colin Campbell

CLC Identity C

Colin Campbell
Colin Campbell
  • Save
CLC Identity C logo identity canvas lawn care
Download color palette

Third option. Added a few details to the tire and removed the "EST. 2012" per the client's request. Not my favorite, but I think it's moving in the direction they want, which is good.
Comments and critique welcome!

99da852e5be61a6c25b433f6060f4832
Rebound of
CLC Identity B
By Colin Campbell
View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2012
Colin Campbell
Colin Campbell
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Colin Campbell

View profile
    • Like