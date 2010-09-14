TypographyShop Homepage

I spend more time on TypographyShop than I do my design practice these days. It's ten times more fun than trying to make clients happy or fishing for new work in an overpopulated marketplace. It's not paying the bills yet, but as a designer I've never had a greater honor than having fellow practitioners picking up product I've created. (Though the website gets its share of ribs for the tinker toy programming. A new one's on its way.)