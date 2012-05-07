Chris Beaumont

Hamstamatic Animated

After seeing the comment @Virginia Poltrack left on my last shot I couldn't help but start attempting to animate it. Unfortunately my animation skills combined with it being about 3 hours since I wanted to go to bed means your left with this jumpy, and jittery quick loop (in which I've just noticed the belt doesn't even move dammit!). I hope you get the idea anyway.

Posted on May 7, 2012
