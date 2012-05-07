Lily Tse

Tim Hortons everycup.ca

Lily Tse
Lily Tse
  • Save
Tim Hortons everycup.ca tim hortons web ui design
Download color palette

Timmy's iconic cup with steam is used as an icon on their popular user-generated story portal.

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2012
Lily Tse
Lily Tse

More by Lily Tse

View profile
    • Like