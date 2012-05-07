Jay Robinson

Shiny Buttons

Jay Robinson
Jay Robinson
  • Save
Shiny Buttons buttons jolly ranchers candy
Download color palette

Challenged myself to recreate those shiny, Jolly Rancher-like buttons by @"The Skins Factory" in a half-hour over the weekend. Not 100% similar, but a healthy PSD exercise nonetheless.

Theme toolbar
Rebound of
Theme Toolbar
By The Skins Factory
View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2012
Jay Robinson
Jay Robinson

More by Jay Robinson

View profile
    • Like