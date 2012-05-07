Valarie Martin Stuart

Mobile home page

Valarie Martin Stuart
Valarie Martin Stuart
  • Save
Mobile home page web mobile responsive design drupal
Download color palette

Home page design for AllPlayers.com. This is the mobile viewport display of the home page headline and hero image. The site is (gradually becoming) responsive for mobile, tablet and desktop views.

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2012
Valarie Martin Stuart
Valarie Martin Stuart

More by Valarie Martin Stuart

View profile
    • Like