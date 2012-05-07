Login Dialog

Zethus Suen

The account/password section of a login screen I'm working on for stackpop. The light blue is the active field (w/ cursor).

Can't wait to see avengers!

Rebound of
Login Welcome Message
By Zethus Suen
Posted on May 7, 2012
