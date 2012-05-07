Alice Carroll

Cap'n A continued

Alice Carroll
Alice Carroll
  • Save
Cap'n A continued illustration comics character colouring marvel cintiq
Download color palette

Spoof comic cover for fun. Captain America vs M*A*S*H. What could go wrong?

Photo
Rebound of
Cap'n A in progress
By Alice Carroll
View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2012
Alice Carroll
Alice Carroll

More by Alice Carroll

View profile
    • Like