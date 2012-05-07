Email Signup Form

Stan Hutcheon

It's extremely hard to fit everything in a 400x300 image,
so check out the full thing at http://foreco.de/beta/dev, you won't regret it.

Note: This is an actual form styled entirely in CSS I'm using for an upcoming project.

Posted on May 7, 2012
