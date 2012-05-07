Chet Phillips

Simain Card Box

Simain Card Box chet phillips monkey ape playing cards humor
The Simian Playing Card set showcases 54 individual monkey portraits with a variety of odd and unusual professions. Presented on a casino quality, plastic coated poker deck. Monkey flavored custom card back and tuck box.

More info and pictures here:

http://chetart.com/blog/?p=6031

Posted on May 7, 2012
