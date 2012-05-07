Michael Navarro Lashford

Garamond Poster

Garamond Poster typography poster garamond font texture history
All conference rooms in my office are named after fonts. I initiated a project where designers each pick a room and design a poster for it, somehow illustrating the font and/or its history, to be printed and hung. Here's mine. Type is too small here to read, but basically we say Garamond is O.G. and talk about famous brands that have used it over time. Subtlely, I used an 'o' to form the bowl of the 'g'.

Posted on May 7, 2012
