Scream Head of Yo Mafia

Scream Head of Yo Mafia mafia yo mafia screaming dj decapitated head the screaming hand of santa cruz rolling stones tongue skateboard pop monster
This is the detail for a caricature I just did for international DJ Yo MAFIA. The drawing is inspired by the famous 80's skateboard deck graphic "The Screaming Hand of Santa Cruz". For a more detailed look at MAFIA's logo check out the G-Shock watches blog spot where she wrote an article about one of my other projects.

