Twitter Henna Style

My friend @MIKE AUSTIN asked me some time ago to draw a twitter icon in henna style. I think how I thought it would turn out back then is so different than how it turned out now, this one is 2/2 of drawings I tried just for fun :)

Posted on May 7, 2012
lettering, pattern & illustration artist

