Nicklesh Soni

m-onday

Nicklesh Soni
Nicklesh Soni
  • Save
m-onday sketch lettering m monday
Download color palette

Just felt like drawing an "m" this nice Monday morning.

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2012
Nicklesh Soni
Nicklesh Soni

More by Nicklesh Soni

View profile
    • Like