Jonno Riekwel

Dailypsd

Jonno Riekwel
Jonno Riekwel
Hire Me
  • Save
Dailypsd website white blue
Download color palette

Working on the new 365psd.com. This is mockup one. Of course not final. A designer is never happy with a site for his own projects. Expect a lot more mockups.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2010
Jonno Riekwel
Jonno Riekwel
iA/UI/UX Designer and Front-end Developer.
Hire Me

More by Jonno Riekwel

View profile
    • Like