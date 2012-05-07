João Oliveira

Untitled Font

João Oliveira
João Oliveira
  • Save
Untitled Font font typeface
Download color palette

This is a new font I'm working on, right now all the characters are done and currently I'm adding ligatures, swashes, ornaments and other features, still working on some characters though. Let me know what you think!

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2012
João Oliveira
João Oliveira

More by João Oliveira

View profile
    • Like