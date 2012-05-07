New Now

Modular Logo Kit Concept

New Now
New Now
  • Save
Modular Logo Kit Concept logo modular
Download color palette

logo concept for a modular use of different brands within a bigger brand. every part can can be re-arranged and re-colored. the icon is just a placeholder. let us here what you think.

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2012
New Now
New Now

More by New Now

View profile
    • Like