Matt Hamm

Mobile navigation

Matt Hamm
Matt Hamm
Hire Me
  • Save
Mobile navigation navigation mobile responsive
Download color palette

because I'm making all the icons display nicely on retina screens, they are looking rubbish on normal screens (see top right). Might have to go down the svg or font icon service route...

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2012
Matt Hamm
Matt Hamm
Seasoned designer & illustrator.
Hire Me

More by Matt Hamm

View profile
    • Like