Symbol - Identity for Priyanka Tejaswee

Symbol - Identity for Priyanka Tejaswee brand couture knit visual avante garde geometric india fashion design branding logo symbol motif thekawaloberoi priyanka tejaswee feminine identity
Symbol for a Pune based Fashion Designer's Visual Identity.
The whole Brand Identity is complete.
Will upload the project on Behance soon.

This symbol is inspired from her work..which ranges from Indian to Avante Garde...geometric to floral but with typical commonalities.

