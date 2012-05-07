Craig Robson

dreamers

Craig Robson
Craig Robson
dreamers
its LIVE. One of two new prints i am adding to the store this month.

the first print is a collaboration with my good friends at BSCLLY.com and is strictly limited to 50 prints, as usual they are stamped and numbered as part of the edition and are shipped first class right into your faces.
please check them out at http://daggersforteeth.bigcartel.com

thank you!

Posted on May 7, 2012
Craig Robson
Craig Robson

