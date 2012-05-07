Al Kirby

Gala Invitation (cont.)

Al Kirby
Al Kirby
  • Save
Gala Invitation (cont.) invitation typography classic elegant
Download color palette

Client requested adding color, structured layout, and to include a photo (ouch). Client also requested a more "architectural" look and feel so I updated the fonts.

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2012
Al Kirby
Al Kirby

More by Al Kirby

View profile
    • Like