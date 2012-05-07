Seth Akkerman

Web Grid Test Update

responsive web design
I stumbled upon some code that I thought could improve the previous version of my Web Grid tool. I took the opportunity to update the look a little bit. The link can be found here:

http://www.pseudosuede.com/webgrid/

Responsive Web Design Grid Test
Posted on May 7, 2012
