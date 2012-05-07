ForSureLetters

Rugged And Raw

Rugged And Raw handwriting t-shirt graphic design typography lettering forsuregraphic.com urban culture
Working on some writing for some guy who runs Urban clothes movement:) http://www.facebook.com/pages/RuggednRaw/102673283172210

