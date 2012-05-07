tj ladner

40th Birthday Tequila Labels

tj ladner
tj ladner
  • Save
40th Birthday Tequila Labels
Download color palette

Each of these are based off a story of my friend who turned 40. The party was held at an old chapel, and it was a black tie / 1930's themed event.

Posted on May 7, 2012
tj ladner
tj ladner

More by tj ladner

View profile
    • Like