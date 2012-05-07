Ben Reffie

Dribbble 76

Ben Reffie
Ben Reffie
  • Save
Dribbble 76 vector website background
Download color palette

I really like the background image I put together for the site. We wanted to do something more fun since it's for student housing

93795c9f43d2d7d0c93855ff1557e5f5
Rebound of
Dribbble 75
By Ben Reffie
View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2012
Ben Reffie
Ben Reffie

More by Ben Reffie

View profile
    • Like