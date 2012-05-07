Drew Palko

Grace Walk Sign Up Sheet

Just a sign up sheet I'm working on for a bible study on the book "Grace Walk". Not usually my style, but I went a little crazy with the drop shadows on this one.

Posted on May 7, 2012
