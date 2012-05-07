Personal Mark

I've been working on a mark for my personal identity on and off for the past year. Basically I'm combining the letters R and P (for Richard Plantt) and I think I have something that is starting to come together nicely. My goal is to have a logo that is simple, clean and works in black and white.

I started with the font "Deming EP" and have made a few slight modifications to the width as well as the serifs. I'm really liking the slab serif, but find the leg of the "R" is heavy and sluggish. I tired removing it altogether (example on the right), and kind of like what I'm seeing.

Thoughts and suggestions are welcome...

Shout-out to @Chris Bowler for drafting me - thanks again!