Raúl Rincón

bank app thingy

Raúl Rincón
Raúl Rincón
  • Save
bank app thingy ios ui design ui design interface visual
Download color palette

I was bored, so I decided to try my hand at re-designing a local bank's iPhone app. Will post more very very soon.

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2012
Raúl Rincón
Raúl Rincón

More by Raúl Rincón

View profile
    • Like