Hercules - Darkmode interface version

Hey folks,

Here is some study for Hercules Darkmode version.

Don't you Hercules? It's a tool thought and created to help you to evolve your workouts in the most efficient way. The app was planned to create a seamless experience with your workouts. You can plan all your workouts, register your results and have access to all your training history in seconds.

You can see more info about the Hercules project here:

https://www.olmps.co/cases/hercules

We'd love to hear your thoughts about the project!

Cheers!