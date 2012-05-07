Modified Geared

Cory Angen

Working on making some changes to the extrabold weight of Geared from Lost Type. Having some issues with the diagonals and the S, but it's coming along.

Some feedback questions: Which 'I' looks better? Should the right side of the 'D' have a point like the 'O'?

Posted on May 7, 2012
