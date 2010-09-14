Mark's Teaser Icon

James Ford

James Ford
James Ford
Something like this?

I think perhaps the 'swoosh' could also change to something simpler - looks a bit like a claw otherwise!

Rebound of
Teaser Icon
By Mark Starling
Posted on Sep 14, 2010
    • Like