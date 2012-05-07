Chris Irwin

New Appstronauts Logo

Chris Irwin
Chris Irwin
  • Save
New Appstronauts Logo gif logo apps space planet brand concept web design
Download color palette

Had this concept from a few years ago for the company. Deciding to go back to it for the new website since rockets are a bit more played out then they were in 2009.

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2012
Chris Irwin
Chris Irwin

More by Chris Irwin

View profile
    • Like