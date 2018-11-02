Banners Collection | Freebie

Few promotional banners I worked on.. Made it on Sketch.

You can download the sketch file for free:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/n6thsubd6an1pzk/Freebie_Banners.sketch?dl=0

Also find this freebie here: https://uibundle.com/products/38-banners-collection

https://www.sketchappsources.com/free-source/3662-banner-templates-sketch-freebie-resource.html

Do hit 'L' if you liked it. Thanks!!