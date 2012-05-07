Game website - top fragment

Scared Dragon Studio

Another shot of my game website projects. It was a design for the official website of Neuroshima RPG (another great Polish RPG - this time set in post-nuclear world). As far as I remember the page was online for about two years since 2006.

Posted on May 7, 2012
