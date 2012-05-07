Tim Hicks

Exploring text options for a brand

painting acrylic typography graffiti
I haven't picked up a paint brush in a while so I figured I'd give it a try. This is a brand I've been working on lately, I'm just trying to create some art and designs for it at the moment... This piece is still early in the process, updates to come.

All comments and critiques welcome
(acrylic paint on canvas)

Posted on May 7, 2012
