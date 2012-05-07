Alexander Sapelkin

Energy exhibition

Energy exhibition energy eco logo branding identity corporate style
Sign is based on the symbiosis of the triangle and hexagon, as a symbol of of energy.
Full project > http://sapelkin.com/Energy-exhibition-event
Process: http://dribbble.com/shots/470464-mark-for-logo-energy-exhibition-2-part http://dribbble.com/shots/470459-mark-for-logo-energy-exhibition

Posted on May 7, 2012
