Camarena Health

Camarena Health logo branding healthcare agriculture ignition labs
Complete logo rebrand for several medical centers here in Central California. We used the heart to symbolize love, care, and compassion, while also giving it a feel for valley life. We fused the sun and green fields within the heart to show Camarena Health's deep roots within the agricultural community.

Posted on May 7, 2012
